Gib Devs Celebrate First Birthday

Written by YGTV Team on 02 December 2019 .

The Gib Devs community celebrated its first birthday last month with an event at Supernatural in the World Trade Center.

Helena Mercer, Organiser at Gib Devs, was positive about the evening:

“We’re overwhelmed by the support shown for this event, in the number of attendees and their enthusiasm, as well as the support from Gibraltar-based businesses and groups with complimentary interests like Girls in Tech and Startup Grind. We’ve had a lot of fun over the last 12 months, hearing 23 super-interesting presentations from our very own Gib Devs members. What’s really cool is we’ve even seen a few Gib Devs members who didn’t know each other before these events, getting together with each other to work on techy side projects.

“We’ve been able to show yet again at our birthday event that Gibraltar is a hotbed of tech talent, and hopefully as well that we provide a welcoming atmosphere for anyone of any age that’s into software development. If that’s you, we hope to see you at our next meetup in the New Year!”

For more info, email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Pics by Joe Lathey.

Presentation pics: Robin Whitting presenting

Organisers group photo - RTL: Joe Lathey, Helena Mercer, Vytautas Dagilis, Roberto Jesus, Amalia Manoliu, Carlos Moreno Ríos