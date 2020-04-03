Government Thanks The Moroccan Community Association for Donation

03 April 2020

The Government has thanked the Moroccan Community Association for their kind donation of £3,400 for the provision of medical equipment to combat the Covid-19 pandemic.

Furthermore, the Moroccan Community Association also donated soft drinks and other foodstuffs to the Covid-19 Response Teams working in the background of HMGOG’s response to the virus. These teams are tasked with meeting the logistical challenge of ensuring that the vulnerable who are unable to leave their homes have access to the essentials including food, personal hygiene items and medical prescriptions during the period that the Covid-19 social distancing measures are in place.

The Government says this kind gesture has been greatly appreciated by HMGOG staff, who are coordinating the COVID- 19 response operations.