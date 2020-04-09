Gibraltar National Dance Organisation And MO Productions Donate £1,000 To GHA COVID Fund

The Gibraltar National Dance Organisation and MO Productions have donated £1,000 to the GHA Covid-19 fund. Each charity donated £500 to the GHA account for the fight against Covid-19.

GNDO President Wendy Garro said: “The Government of Gibraltar has consistently supported us in our endeavours to provide opportunities for local dancers to represent Gibraltar at international competitions, as well as supporting MO Productions in hosting the Gibraltar International Dance Festival locally, amongst other projects. It is important to show support to the Government and Gibraltar during this time of need, and we know our contribution will be put to the best use possible.”