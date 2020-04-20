GBC Announce GBC Open Day: Stay Home Edition

Written by YGTV Team on 20 April 2020 .

GBC will be hosting ‘GBC Open Day: Stay Home Edition’ on Wednesday 29th April with all donations going towards the GHA.

A statement from GBC follows below:

The Gibraltar Health Authority has become the focus of attention in recent weeks, as Gibraltar unifies to fight the Coronavirus. It is fitting that as the Rock’s largest community-wide fund-raising organisation, that the GBC Open Day brings everyone together on a single day to support the GHA and raise funds for its Covid-19 effort.

‘GBC Open Day: Stay Home Edition’ takes place on Wednesday 29th April. Radio Gibraltar is adapting all of its daytime programmes towards encouraging listeners to donate. There will be special features and guests from Breakfast till Evening, where the Gibraltarian community will be centre stage. Later, on GBC Television, a special Open Day show with Steffan Borge and Kelly Anne Borge will showcase solo performances by several musicians, as well as other local entertainers bringing a touch of humour to the 90-minute programme.

Donations will be accepted with credit/debit cards, by calling 20061111 between 8am and 11pm on Wednesday 29th April. The total sum collected will be passed on to the GHA’s Covid-19 fund.

Support the ‘GBC Open Day: Stay Home Edition’, and let’s bring Gibraltar together for a common cause.





