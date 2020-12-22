The Convent Christmas Fair Appeal cheque presentation

Written by YGTV Team on 22 December 2020 .

His Excellency the Governor, Sir David Steel, today presented two local charities with donations on behalf of the Convent Christmas Fair Appeal 2020.

The annual event, which every year raises significant sums of money for local charities, did not take place this year because of COVID restrictions, but His Excellency was still keen to present as much as possible to these worthy causes, recognising the challenges that so many have faced in 2020.

A cheque of £750 was presented to the Saint Vincent De Paul Society, and received by one of the charity’s volunteers, Mrs Maria Teresa Pitto. The charity was very active during the COVID lockdown earlier in the year, distributing food supplies to people who were in self- isolation and unable to leave their homes. The charity is also very busy during the Christmas period, especially in delivering food to those of less able means.

Another cheque of £750 was donated to the Care Agency, with a view of purchasing school uniforms for local children. Due to the recent increase in COVID restrictions, representatives of the Care Agency, very much a front line public service, were unable to attend the Convent to receive the cheque in person. The cheque was therefore received on their behalf by Ms Eleri Surrey, who sits on the Committee of the Convent Christmas Fair.

The Committee hopes to make up for this year’s lack of fund raising opportunities next year, when the members hope that the Convent Christmas Fair will return bigger and better than ever.