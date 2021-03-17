Cancer Relief Gibraltar Thanks Francisca Campos And Casais For £2000 Donation

Written by YGTV Team on 17 March 2021 .

Cancer Relief Gibraltar has thanked Francisca Campos, winner of Casais' 2020 Christmas Card Design Competition, for donating her £1000 prize to the charity. Casais has agreed to match the donation, bring the total to £2000.

A statement from Cancer Relief Gibraltar follows below:

A wonderful example of youth supporting charity, the lovely Francisca Campos was the winner of Casais's 2020 Christmas Card Design Competition in December with the brilliant picture you can see below. Francisca and her family made the heart-warming decision to donate the £1000 prize to Cancer Relief and Casais agreed to match their donation, making a total of £2000! Cancer Relief would like to thank Francisca and family for such a generous gesture in the spirit of Christmas and Casais for matching it! Their donation will go directly helping Cancer Relief provide our services to our community.