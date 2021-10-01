World Dyslexia Awareness Week 2021

Monday 4th October Moorish Castle

As usual, the Moorish Castle will be lit at night in Red to support the awareness campaign.



Tuesday 5th October Coffee Morning

We will be holding a Coffee Morning at 10am at The Living Room (1st Floor Methodist Church).

All dyslexics are welcome and parents and grandparents too. Please get in touch so we can cater accordingly.



Wednesday 6th of October Mayors Visit

His Worship the Mayor of Gibraltar, Christian Santos has kindly invited a group of children to have tea with him and to show them the Mayors Parlour.



Thursday 7th of October Teachers, LSA's & SENCO's Event