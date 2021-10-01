World Dyslexia Awareness Week 2021
The Gibraltar Dyslexia Support Group will be celebrating World Dyslexia Awareness Week on Monday 4th October. To mark the week, the Gibraltar Dyslexia Support Group have a number of events planned.
A statement from the Gibraltar Dyslexia Support Group follows below:
Monday 4th October Moorish Castle
As usual, the Moorish Castle will be lit at night in Red to support the awareness campaign.
Tuesday 5th October Coffee Morning
We will be holding a Coffee Morning at 10am at The Living Room (1st Floor Methodist Church).
All dyslexics are welcome and parents and grandparents too. Please get in touch so we can cater accordingly.
Wednesday 6th of October Mayors Visit
His Worship the Mayor of Gibraltar, Christian Santos has kindly invited a group of children to have tea with him and to show them the Mayors Parlour.
Thursday 7th of October Teachers, LSA's & SENCO's Event
On Thursday we will be hosting an event for all teachers, LSA's & SENCO's. If you want to come, please get in touch for more details.
Friday 8th of October Dyslexia Awareness Day
The Gibraltar Dyslexia Support Group is asking the public to help promote World Dyslexia Awareness Week (October 4-10) by wearing red on dyslexia day. Friends, partners and supporters should #GoRedForDyslexia on Friday 8th October which is DYSLEXIA AWARENESS DAY. If you would be so kind to support us in wearing a Red t-shirt next Friday, taking a photo and then posting it on social media with the hashtags #GoRedForDyslexia and #SucceedWithDyslexia we would be extremely grateful. Our Facebook handle is @dyslexiagibraltar and our Twitter handle is @GibDyslexia, so please tag us so we can thank you and retweet. We have designed a simple Red t-shirt (Photo attached) that can be used for the day (and next years National Day) and can be purchased at Cotton Leisure - https://www.facebook.com/
Saturday 9th of October Gibraltar Rugby Mini
We will join forces with Gibraltar Rugby Mini and Youth at their pitch during the morning so that we can promote the inspiring work that we do in the local community.
We will join forces with Gibraltar Rugby Mini and Youth at their pitch during the morning so that we can promote the inspiring work that we do in the local community.