Regiment Raises £150 With Halloween Charity Breakfast

Written by YGTV Team on 02 November 2021 .

The Royal Gibraltar Regiment raised £150 for a Halloween Charity Breakfast held in Devil’s Tower Camp on Thursday 28 October.

All personnel were invited to a spooky breakfast in the All Ranks Dining Hall to try some ghostly doughnuts, panini fingers, poached egg eyeballs or some scary fruits.

Over 100 personnel attended the breakfast where donations were raised for the Cancer Relief Charity.

The Royal Gibraltar Regiment host monthly charity breakfasts where they donate to various charities. Last month, they held a National Day Breakfast with funds going towards the Services’ Benevolent Funds.

WO1 Canepa, who organised the breakfast, said: “We are very happy to be able to help towards raising vital funds for charities like this. The breakfast was a great success and everyone loved the idea of the spooky food.”