Childline To Auction Kimi Räikkönen Signed Shirt

Written by YGTV Team on 03 December 2021 .

Childline we be auctioning Kimi Räikkönen signed shirt. To place your bid for the signed shirt please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. . All bids must be over £100 and placed by 5pm on 20th December.

A statement from Childline Gibraltar follows below:

When Kimi Räikkönen's yacht sailed into Queensway Quay Marina recently, marine operator Mark Williams was part of the team tasked with securing the vessel and making sure that the crew were familiar with all the Marina's procedures.

As every Formula One fan knows, Kimi, nicknamed 'The Iceman', is a Finnish racing driver, currently driving for Alfa Romeo Racing. He won the 2007 Formula One World Championship driving for Scuderia Ferrrari and he also finished second in 2003 and 2005.

As Kimi's yacht completed its arrival procedures, the crew presented Mark and team with one of his signed shirts and Mark has generously donated the shirt to Childline to auction in order to raise much-needed funds.



