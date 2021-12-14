‘Help The Needy At Christmas’ Campaign 2021

Written by YGTV Team on 14 December 2021 .

The Gibraltar Defence Police have commenced this year’s Help the Needy at Christmas campaign. They are encouraging the community to provide items of need which will be distributed to local families currently experiencing financial challenges. Ideal donations include shower gels, deodorants, shaving items, socks, underwear, female hygiene products, scarves, woolly hats, mince pies, biscuits, crisps, soft drinks and small toys.

A statement from British Forces Gibraltar follows below:

With the help of The Royal Gibraltar Police Community Policing Team and Father Charlie Azopardi of St. Theresa’s church, the campaign, which runs until Wednesday 5th January 2022, aims to encourage the community to provide items of need which will be distributed to local families currently experiencing financial challenges.

Ideal donations include shower gels, deodorants, shaving items, socks, underwear, female hygiene products, scarves, woolly hats, mince pies, biscuits, crisps, soft drinks and small toys. The campaign is unable to collect cash, alcohol or used items. As in previous years, Father Charlie Azzopardi and his team of volunteers will distribute these items to those who need it most up until “Three Kings Day”.

Sgt Dickson, explained: “For many households, this has been another very difficult year. It has become clear to us again this year that some local families, particularly those with young children, are experiencing financial hardship due to the Covid 19 pandemic. We once again hope to ease some of that hardship especially over the Christmas period when expenses are higher than normal. As in previous years, I have approached my RGP counterparts for support and assistance and they were delighted at another opportunity to join me.”

Donations can be dropped off directly at St. Theresa’s church in the rear courtyard and left with a member of volunteer staff at other pre-arranged drop off locations.

To find out more about the campaign and alternative drop off points, please contact Sgt Robert Dickson (GDP) on 00350 54030312 or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..