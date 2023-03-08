Disability Society Makes Donation To Fund Air Conditioning

Written by YGTV Team on 08 March 2023 .

The Disability Society continues to work closely with the Care Agency by facilitating the donation to fund air conditioning in Flat 2 at the Dr Giraldi Home.

In 2011 the Society also donated funds towards the air conditioning in St Bernadette’s Resource Centre. The society says the comfort and well being of both residents and service users is paramount. The Society says it will continue, where possible, to provide support towards the wellbeing of those in the disability services.



Head of Disability Services Jennifer Poole stated ‘Service users and staff from Dr Giraldi Home were extremely appreciative of this donation and of all the support offered by the Disability Society. Air conditioning may seem a luxury to some but to some of our most vulnerable clients who struggle with regulating in extreme temperatures this is a must. It is thanks to generous donations such as this that we can enhance the quality of life of our service users even further’.



Photo: Angela Mascaenhas, Debbie Borastero, Gina Llanelo from Disability Society along with Sean Harris, Deputy Manager and Sean Matto Manager of Dr Giraldi Home and Jennifer Poole Head of Disability Services.



