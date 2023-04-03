Casino Calpe Donate £2000 To Calpe House

Written by YGTV Team on 03 April 2023 .

Calpe House have received a donation of £2,000 from the Members and Committee of the Casino Calpe.

A statement from Calpe House follows below:

At the end of January, the Casino Calpe hosted a traditional Burns Supper. The club has a tradition of holding this annual event with any funds raised during the night being donated to a local charity.

We are grateful that the Casino Calpe has, on this occasion, elected to donate these funds to Calpe House GA.

Calpe House provides accommodation for patients sent to London by the GHA Sponsored Patients Scheme to receive critical medical treatment and has helped over 7,500 people since the doors opened to the new building in August 2018 (some are repeat visits).

The donation of these funds will be used to continue our work and efforts in the support of families going through a difficult time as a result of an illness requiring critical care treatment in London.

Albert Poggio OBE GMH, Chairman of Calpe House GA adds; “my personal thanks go to the Casino Calpe Committee, in particular their Chairman Mr Fortunato Azzopardi, Mr Albert Borrell who chaired the event on the night on behalf of the club, and Mr John Honeyman and Mr Collin McHard who provided members and guests a fantastic evening for a very worthy cause. It is down to the hard work and effort of the Gibraltar Community that Calpe House can continue it’s good work in London since it formed in 1990.”





