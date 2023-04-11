EV Foundation Announces University Bursary Scheme

Written by YGTV Team on 11 April 2023 .

The EV Foundation has announced a new bursary scheme which aims to sponsor 10 students each year for students who have recently graduated from Bayside School, Westside School or the Gibraltar College of Further Education.

A statement from the EV Foundation follows below:

The bursary is the result of a collaboration between the EV Foundation, Barzilai Foundation and local education leaders. It is designed to support students who are applying to undergraduate programmes outside of Gibraltar and who demonstrate needs outside of the government’s “Mandatory” award. While we are incredibly fortunate that the Government of Gibraltar provides a Scholarship award and grant to students pursuing studies in the U.K., the reality is that these funds may not fully cover all of the expenses associated with studying abroad. It is clear that especially for students who come from families already struggling with financial issues, additional financial resources are necessary to ensure that all students have access to the educational opportunities they deserve, regardless of where they choose to study.

The bursary will provide financial assistance of up to £5500 annually to help cover living expenses and can be renewed for up to three years depending on satisfactory academic performance and continued enrolment. This bursary entitles students to a weekly grant, which can be used to cover living expenses, educational costs, such as university equipment or supplies and flights from Gibraltar to the U.K. The bursary is not just about providing financial assistance to students, it is about providing opportunity. For many students coming from vulernable backgrounds, it will be the first time they leave Gibraltar. Allowing them to do so without worrying about their financial situation will allow them to make the transition to university life as smooth as possible.

Applicants wishing to apply must get in contact with their school and meet the following criteria: graduated within the past two years, have a referral from a faculty member at their school, and have applied for the “Mandatory” award. The initiative aims to remove any financial barriers students may be facing to allow them to pursue their educational goals without the burden of financial hardship.