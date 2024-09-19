Estate of Edith Dawson: £68k Donation to Gibraltar Alzheimer’s & Dementia Society

Written by YGTV Team on 19 September 2024 .

The late Edith Dawson has donated £68,679 to the Gibraltar Alzheimer’s & Dementia Society (GADS). The donation was presented on September 12th by her executors, Douglas Vickers, her close friend, and Charles Gomez, along with her solicitor Daniel Benyunes. The donation was handed over to Jeanette Ochello, Chair of GADS, at the offices of Charles Gomez & Co.

One of the key projects identified by GADS was the acquisition of a new, wheelchair-accessible bus to better serve its members. Jeanette Ochello shared that the bus would be equipped with wheelchair-friendly features, including secure clippings, enhanced seating, and safety improvements. “The new bus will allow our members, many of whom have mobility challenges, to travel safely and comfortably to medical appointments, social events, and recreational activities,” she said.

In a fortunate coincidence, the cost of the bus—around £70,000—aligned almost exactly with the amount bequeathed. Reflecting on this, Jeanette added, “The timing couldn’t have been more perfect. We had just begun searching for a new bus when this generous donation arrived. It feels like a sign that we are on the right path, and it gives us renewed hope for the future of our organisation.”

About GADS

GADS is committed to supporting individuals living with dementia and their families through a range of services, such as social activities, respite care, and access to educational resources.

The organisation aims to enhance the quality of life for those affected by dementia by fostering community, encouraging meaningful engagement, and reducing the stress faced by caregivers.

By promoting social interaction, physical activity, and mental stimulation, GADS helps create an environment where individuals with dementia feel valued and supported, ultimately improving their overall well-being and daily experiences.

GADS came to Edith’s attention via the work of the late Daphne Alcantara who for many years spearheaded the work of the charity in Gibraltar.

In Memory of Edith Dawson

Edith ‘Eadie’ Dawson was born in the Northern English town of Oldham in Lancashire on the 16th of December 1937. After an intense and varied career, including in the Hotel and Catering trade, she moved to Gibraltar some years ago with her late partner of 60 years, Clifford Wrigley.

As befits her notoriously gregarious personality, Eadie soon became an active and interested member of the community in Gibraltar. She maintained a spirited lifestyle and enjoyed socialising here where she attracted a large circle of friends from all walks of life.

Many will remember her from her walks, and in recent times, mobility scooter rides up and down Main Street and Ocean Village. She knew everyone by name, and everyone knew her.

Among her most endearing traits was a slightly mischievous sense of humour which always left the people who met her in her travels feeling lighter and brighter.

For some years before her death last December, Eadie fought a brave battle against cancer and this earned her an even wider circle of friends in the medical and care professions.

Eadie was careful to ensure that upon her death, she left funds for a number of charities in Gibraltar and the United Kingdom.