Two Spanish Nationals Arrested Onboard Suspect Vessel Off Eastern Beach

Written by YGTV Team on 21 December 2019 .

At 1600hrs on Thursday, RGP Marine Section officers received a request for assistance from Guardia Civil COS to the effect that a Police helicopter was monitoring a small vessel off the eastern side.

The vessel was suspected to have been involved in the resupplying of larger vessels, of the type generally associated with drug trafficking. The PMB crew intercepted the suspect vessel and both occupants onboard were arrested for the offence of jettisoning cargo.

Their identities were subsequently confirmed as two Spanish males resident in La Linea, aged 28 and 33. A full search of the area was conducted with negative results.

The vessel was placed on tow, however, due the fast deterioration of the weather, the Marine Section crew were forced to land the suspect vessel and the occupants at Catalan Bay, where the defendants were transferred to New Mole House Police Station and the vessel towed by land.

Both men were interviewed under caution and subsequently bailed out to appear at New Mole House Police Station in February 2020 pending further enquiries.