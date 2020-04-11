Two Arrested For Breach Of Civil Contingency Regulations And Other Offences

Written by YGTV Team on 11 April 2020 .

In the early hours of yesterday morning Police received a report of two males acting suspiciously in the underground car park at Sir William Jackson Grove and tampering with a motorcycle.

Both males were challenged by Police after a motorcycle was observed on the ground and one of the males was found to be carrying a large kitchen knife.

19-year-old Francis Alman and a 14-year-old juvenile were both arrested for interfering with a vehicle and leaving a place of residence without reason, in breach of Civil Contingency Regulations.

Alman, on being searched, was found to be in possession of a second 8-inch kitchen knife and was arrested for being in possession of bladed articles.

Both were conveyed to New Mole House Police Station, interviewed and charged with the offences. They both appeared at a special sitting of the Magistrates' Court this morning.