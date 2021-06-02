Two Men Arrested on Jet Ski

Written by YGTV Team on 02 June 2021 .

Two men have been arrested for immigration offences after entering BGTW on a jet ski this afternoon.

At 16:30, HM Customs marine officers received information regarding two jet skis heading towards Gibraltar from Morocco.

As the officers approached the jet skis, one of them stopped, but the other continued on into Spanish waters.

The two males on board the jet ski were asked for documentation: one had Spanish identification, the other had no identification on him.

RGP Marine Section officers were contacted and on their arrival they arrested:

- A 43-year-old Moroccan national on suspicion of being a Non-Gibraltarian in Gibraltar without a valid permit.

- A 19-year-old Spanish national on suspicion of Assisting Illegal Immigration into another State.

The two males, who do not require medical treatment, are currently at New Mole House and the jet ski has been seized.