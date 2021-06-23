Suspended Sentence For Drugs Offence

23 June 2021

A local man has been given a four-month suspended sentence by the Magistrates’ Court today after cocaine worth £720 was found at his residence.

A statement from the RGP follows below:

Jordan Cordon, 40, of Laguna Estate, was arrested after RGP Drug Squad detectives found the drugs following a search warrant at his house on the 21st of August last year.

When police arrived at the residence, Cordon attempted to dispose of the cocaine, which weighed almost 10gms.

The drugs were recovered and Cordon was subsequently arrested and charged with Obstructing Police and Possession of a Controlled Class A Drug.

Cordon pleaded guilty to both charges at the trial.





