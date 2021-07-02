Man Charged With Drug Offences

Written by YGTV Team on 02 July 2021 .

A local man has been charged after £3,000 worth of cannabis and £2,000 worth of specialist equipment used to grow the drug were found at his residence.

A statement from the RGP follows below:

Gerald Farmer, 26, of Watergardens, was arrested during a search of a residence in the South District by Drug Squad detectives on the 11th of November last year.

During the search, officers seized cannabis plants, cannabis and a hydroponics tent, specialist lighting, irrigation systems and other equipment used for a commercial growth operation.

Following his arrest, he was charged with:

Cultivation of Cannabis Plant

Possession of a Controlled Class B Drug x 3

Possession of a Controlled Class B Drug with Intent to Supply.

He will appear before the Magistrates’ Court this morning.





