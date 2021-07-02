Man Charged With Drug Offences

A local man has been charged after £3,000 worth of cannabis and £2,000 worth of  specialist equipment used to grow the drug were found at his residence. 

A statement from the RGP follows below:

Gerald Farmer, 26, of Watergardens, was arrested during a search of a residence in  the South District by Drug Squad detectives on the 11th of November last year. 

During the search, officers seized cannabis plants, cannabis and a hydroponics tent,  specialist lighting, irrigation systems and other equipment used for a commercial  growth operation. 

Following his arrest, he was charged with: 

  • Cultivation of Cannabis Plant 
  • Possession of a Controlled Class B Drug x 3 
  • Possession of a Controlled Class B Drug with Intent to Supply.  

He will appear before the Magistrates’ Court this morning.



