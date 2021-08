Juvenile To Appear In Court Today

A 17-year-old local male involved in various incidents in Irish Town, Bell Lane and the Engineer Lane car park yesterday has been charged with several offences.

A statement from the RGP follows below:

At 1900 last night, the juvenile was charged with two counts of attempted Robbery, one count of Affray and one count of Possession of a Bladed Article in a Public Place.

He will appear before the Juvenile Court this morning, 10 August.