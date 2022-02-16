RGP Warn Parents And Guardians Of The Dangers Of Sexting

16 February 2022

Detectives from the RGP’s Safeguarding Team are warning parents and guardians to keep an eye on their children’s phones to look out for incidents of “Sexting.”

The advice follows recent reports made to the RGP about children under the age of 18 in Gibraltar sharing indecent images and videos among themselves.

Now officers want to raise awareness of the dangers of Sexting with parents, teachers, guardians and children.

Detective Sergeant Joanna Ullger of the RGP’s Safeguarding Team, said: “We’d like to get the message across about the consequences of Sexting.

“Firstly, it is illegal to take or share explicit photos if you are under 18. But it’s also important for younger teenagers to know that once that image or video is sent, it’s out there in the public for good and we can’t retrieve it.

“It can be detrimental to children’s mental health after an image or video has gone viral.”

An issue that some children may not be aware of is that the law against sharing indecent images or videos of children under 18, also applies to those who are under 18 themselves.

DS Ullger added that to help combat the issue, officers will be giving talks at schools to help educate children about the dangers of Sexting.

Additionally, the RGP is publishing awareness posters on its social media and highlighting online advice about the issue.

For information and advice visit www.police.gi/information/cyber-safety/sexting





