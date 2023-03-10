Man Jailed For Saw Attack

A local man who threatened to cut a woman’s throat with a saw was jailed for seven months yesterday.

A statement from the RGP follows below:

Stuart Harrison, 34, of Laguna Estate, was sentenced at the Magistrates’ Court yesterday after pleading guilty to Actual Bodily Harm and Threats To Kill.

The court heard that the incident happened on Christmas Day last year.

After grabbing the victim by the neck and striking her on the face, causing a cut to her lip, Harrison held a foot and a half long saw an inch from her neck, telling her: “I’m going to cut your throat.”

The woman later contacted the police and uniformed officers arrived in the early hours of Boxing Day to arrest Harrison.

Harrison has been on remand since the attack.

The attack was described as "terrifying" by Stipendiary Magistrate Charles Pitto.






