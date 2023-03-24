Local Man Jailed for Burglary

Written by YGTV Team on 24 March 2023 .

In the Magistrates’ Court yesterday, a local man was jailed for 15 weeks after pleading guilty to a charge of Burglary.

At around 6am on the morning of 4 June last year, a member of the public alerted the RGP Control Room to the sound of breaking glass at a bar in Main Street. Officers responded immediately and found Riyen LEA, 35, inside the bar where he was attempting to break into a gaming machine with a crowbar.



He was arrested and taken to New Mole House where he was charged with Burglary.



He will now serve a prison term of 15 weeks which will be added to the sentence he is already serving.



