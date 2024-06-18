A Busy Bank Holiday Weekend

Written by YGTV Team on 18 June 2024 .

It was a busy Bank Holiday weekend for the Royal Gibraltar Police with officers responding to a large number of incidents.

A statement from the RGP follows below:

Response Team officers made 18 arrests in total, including that of a woman waving a knife at members of the public, drug possession, theft, drunken behaviour and dangerous driving.

Five people were arrested for drink-driving offences – with one suspected drink driver blowing 154ug – almost five times the legal limit.

Over the four days officers also located two missing juvenile children, detained a man for his own safety following concerns for his mental health and attended three domestic incidents.

In total, Response Team officers responded to around 80 separate incidents – here are just a handful of those from the weekend.

Friday

At around 8:30pm, a local woman, 26, was arrested on suspicion of Possession of Article with Blade or Point in a Public Place, Assault on Police and Disorderly Conduct in a Police Station. Her arrest came after officers were called to the Varyl Begg Estate following reports of a woman waving a knife at members of the public. On police arrival, the woman was found with a 6.5 inch-long knife. Whilst being detained, she was also found in possession of cannabis. After arriving at New Mole House Police Station, she then scratched and head-butted a police officer. An investigation is ongoing.

At 1:15am, a man, 19, was arrested on suspicion of Driving with Alcohol Concentration over Limit. His arrest came after officers spotted him falling off an E Scooter with a pillion passenger on Devil’s Tower Road. He blew 111ug on a road side breath test – the limit is 35ug. Whilst the man was being breathalysed, a second man picked up the E-Scooter and rode off without a helmet on, whilst swerving in front of police officers. He was stopped and breathalysed, where he gave a reading of 99ug. The man, 21, was also arrested for Driving with Alcohol Concentration over Limit.

At around 4:20am, a local man, 55, was arrested on suspicion of Fear or Provocation of Violence and Setting on Dogs. His arrest came after police were called to the area of Eastern Beach Car Park, following a dispute between the man and a Parking Management Official, where it is alleged the man threatened to set his dog on the PMO. On police arrival, the man was arrested for the above offences.

Saturday

At around 8:40pm, police received a call from a member of the public, stating that there had been a road traffic collision on Queensway, involving three men riding a motorcycle without helmets, who had all fallen off the vehicle. On police arrival, a

motorcycle was in the middle of the road with visible damage. Two local men, aged 42 and 37, who were at location, were arrested on suspicion of Driving with Alcohol Concentration over Limit, after blowing 147ug and 154ug on the road side breath test – the legal limit is 35ug. One was taken to hospital for to treat his injuries. A third male reported to be involved in the collision had left the area before police arrived. An investigation is ongoing.

Sunday

At around 11am, officers patrolling Lime Kiln Steps entered an abandoned building and found a smoke grenade with the activation pin still within the nozzle. Ministry of Defence explosives experts were called to assist in the safe removal of the device, which was found to be a military grade smoke grenade. The device was seized and taken to New Mole House for forensic analysis. Enquiries are ongoing.

At around 1am, a local man, 54, was arrested on suspicion of Disorderly Conduct Whilst Intoxicated. His arrest came after police were dispatched to a report of an intoxicated man lying unconscious in Casemates Square. On police arrival, the man was conscious, but became aggressive with officers. He then head-butted a bus stop – causing no damage. The man was arrested and taken to New Mole House Police Station.

Monday

At around 5:30pm, officers patrolling in the area of the Trafalgar Roundabout noticed a motorcycle with its registration plate bent upwards. Suspecting that it may be stolen, officers activated their lights and sirens to stop the vehicle. However, the rider failed to stop and drove off against the flow of traffic towards Scud Hill – escaping from police officers. At the time, the roads were busy with pedestrians and other vehicles. Following police enquiries, officers arrested a male juvenile, 17, on suspicion of Failing to Stop, Dangerous Driving, Taking a Vehicle without Consent, No Insurance, No MOT and Driving under the age of 18.

At around 5:40am, a local woman, 42, was arrested on suspicion of Damaging Property and Common Assault. Her arrest came after police received a report that the woman had kicked the front door of a residence, causing a crack, and assaulted

a local man by pulling his hair and punching his face earlier in the day. An investigation is ongoing.

An RGP spokesman, said: “Once again our officers have demonstrated high levels of professionalism during a very busy weekend. Their aim, as always, is to keep Gibraltar a safe place for everyone who lives and works here.”





