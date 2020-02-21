Isabella Gilbert Signs Up For Miss Gibraltar
Isabella Gilbert has signed up for this year’s Miss Gibraltar. She signed up yesterday evening with three other contestants. Here’s her individual profile:
FULL NAME: Isabella Gilbert
AGE: 24
STAR SIGN: Gemini
OCCUPATION: Sales Assistant
COLOUR OF HAIR: Dark brown
COLOUR OF EYES: Brown
LANGUAGES SPOKEN: English and Spanish.
HOBBIES & INTERESTS: Spending time with family and friends.
AMBITION: To further my career in the Pharmaceutical industry.
WHY HAVE YOU ENTERED THE PAGEANT: To boost my self-confidence.
WHY WOULD YOU LIKE TO BE MISS GIBRALTAR: I would enjoy being involved in supporting different local charities and helping the local community.