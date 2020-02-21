Isabella Gilbert Signs Up For Miss Gibraltar

Isabella Gilbert has signed up for this year’s Miss Gibraltar. She signed up yesterday evening with three other contestants. Here’s her individual profile:

FULL NAME:  Isabella Gilbert

AGE:  24         

STAR SIGN:  Gemini

OCCUPATION:  Sales Assistant

COLOUR OF HAIR:  Dark brown

COLOUR OF EYES: Brown

LANGUAGES SPOKEN:  English and Spanish.

HOBBIES & INTERESTS: Spending time with family and friends.

AMBITION: To further my career in the Pharmaceutical industry.

WHY HAVE YOU ENTERED THE PAGEANT: To boost my self-confidence.

WHY WOULD YOU LIKE TO BE MISS GIBRALTAR: I would enjoy being involved in supporting different local charities and helping the local community.

 

