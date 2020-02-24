Victoria Fisher Signs Up For Miss Gibraltar
Victoria Fisher has signed up for this year’s Miss Gibraltar. She was joined by three other candidates on Friday evening. This is her individual profile.
FULL NAME: Victoria Fisher
AGE: 21
STAR SIGN: Taurus
OCCUPATION: Waitress/barmaid
COLOUR OF HAIR: Dark Blonde
COLOUR OF EYES: Green
LANGUAGES SPOKEN: English & Spanish.
HOBBIES & INTERESTS: Boxing, MMA, Poetry, Self improvement.
AMBITION: To become a professional boxer.
WHY HAVE YOU ENTERED THE PAGEANT: I have decided to enter as I’m looking for a new challenge in my life.
WHY WOULD YOU LIKE TO BE MISS GIBRALTAR: I would like to use this platform to promote the empowerment of women in Gibraltar.