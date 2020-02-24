Victoria Fisher Signs Up For Miss Gibraltar

Written by YGTV Team on 24 February 2020 .

Victoria Fisher has signed up for this year’s Miss Gibraltar. She was joined by three other candidates on Friday evening. This is her individual profile.

FULL NAME: Victoria Fisher

AGE: 21

STAR SIGN: Taurus

OCCUPATION: Waitress/barmaid

COLOUR OF HAIR: Dark Blonde

COLOUR OF EYES: Green

LANGUAGES SPOKEN: English & Spanish.

HOBBIES & INTERESTS: Boxing, MMA, Poetry, Self improvement.

AMBITION: To become a professional boxer.

WHY HAVE YOU ENTERED THE PAGEANT: I have decided to enter as I’m looking for a new challenge in my life.

WHY WOULD YOU LIKE TO BE MISS GIBRALTAR: I would like to use this platform to promote the empowerment of women in Gibraltar.