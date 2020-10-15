Priscilla Sacramento To Lead Gibraltar-Morocco Cultural Exchange Online Event

The Strait of Gibraltar Association is hosting an online streaming event with Gibraltarian author Priscilla Sacramento and her book “Invisible Threads” on Tuesday 20th October at 19:00 Gibraltar time (18:00 Morocco time). The event will be streamed live via their Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/GibraltarAssociation

A statement continued: “It is with pleasure and as part of our aims to foster cultural, educational and sporting links between Morocco and Gibraltar. We are pleased to announce the live streaming of an interview with Gibraltarian author Mrs. Priscilla Sacramento she will be talking about her novel “Invisible Threads” and let us in to the many anecdotes behind the book and were it was written, then our host Mr. Henry Sacramento will be accepting questions from the general public to be put live to Mrs. Sacramento.”