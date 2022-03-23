Youth Day 2022

Written by YGTV Team on 23 March 2022 .

The Gibraltar Youth Service is pleased to announce the return of Youth Day, with the 2022 edition to be held on Sunday 3rd April. Following on from the success of the 2019 event the Youth Service has established a ‘Youth Day Committee’ comprised of young people representing various youth organisations.

This committee has been learning and putting into practice the skills needed to bring you this year’s event. They have discussed and debated the matters concerning the organisation of Youth Day. This has included responsibilities like choosing date and venue, administrative tasks and the design work related to the promotion.



The family friendly event is being supported by Gibraltar Cultural Services and will be held at the John Mackintosh Hall from 10:00am to 6:00pm. It will be opened by the Minister for Youth, Steven Linares.



The Youth Open Day will be a Youth & Cultural providers’ fair, with many entities being given the opportunity to showcase their products and what they can offer our young people. The following entities have confirmed they will be taking part, with other interested associations to follow:



- Gibraltar Youth Service



- Gibraltar Dramatherapy



- Childline Gibraltar



- The Scouts Association Gibraltar



- Girlguiding Gibraltar



- St John Ambulance



- The Nautilus Project



- Care Agency Family Centre and Fostering team



- Gibraltar LGBTQ+ Committee



- Citizens Advice Bureau



- Gibraltar Chess Association



- Gibraltar National Dance Organisation



- Clubhouse Gibraltar



- Muslim Youth Group



- CYE-CLE



- GibSams



- GBC -Teen Talks



- Gibraltar Cosplay



A statement continued: “ Youth Day 2022 will be an inclusive and accessible event that will also be sensory friendly. Sensory adaptations will be made available for the first one and half hours (i.e. from 10:00am to 11.30am). During this period, sound will be minimized and it will particularly suitable for persons with autism, photosensitive epilepsy and/or visual or hearing impediments. Live performances and interactive workshops will take place from 11.30pm to 6:00pm, by many of the groups listed. We will also have an open mic/ performance section where young people can sign up on the day to perform. We hope the event will attract young people and their families so they may experience what Gibraltar has to offer its youth, and to also celebrate their achievements. The Youth Day committee would like to take this opportunity to reach out to any companies that would like to donate goodies to give out in the 250 free canvas bags which will be given to the first people thorough the door. There are still spaces available for Youth and Cultural groups who work with young people to take part.”



Please contact the Youth Day Committee via email on This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. for more information.