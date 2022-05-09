Marlboro Man – A New Novel About Tobacco Smugglers In The Gibraltar Of The 80s And 90s

Gibraltarian author M. G. Sanchez has just published a new novel, his fifteenth book with a Gibraltar-related theme and sixth full-length novel.

Over 300 pages long and packed with all sorts of incidents, MARLBORO MAN is set in the Gibraltar of the 1980s and 1990s and follows the ups and downs of two young llanito smugglers or ‘Winston boys.’



The author explains: “I left Gibraltar to study English at the University of Leeds in September 1995, two months after the smuggling riots. Ever since those days I've been wanting to write a novel about ‘los Winston boys’ and the crazy stuff we witnessed on the Rock back then. Over the last four years I’ve been researching the subject in depth and interviewing different people involved in ‘the tobacco trade.’ I wanted the details in MARLBORO MAN to be as authentic as possible – from the types of boats used to the problems the smugglers experienced out at sea. But the book is not just about crime and smuggling; it is also about borders and colonialism, about migration and hypermasculinity, about life in Gibraltar in the Eighties and Nineties, about how Gibraltar has changed in the last few decades.’



M. G. Sanchez has already been invited to speak about the novel at the University of the Balearic Islands on 10 May and at an online event hosted by the University of California in early June. He hopes that he will be able to launch his book in Gibraltar at some point later this year.



MARLBORO MAN can be purchased from Amazon in ebook or print form on this link:



