National Day Poster Competition

Written by YGTV Team on 23 May 2024 .

The Self Determination for Gibraltar Group (SDGG), in conjunction with Gibraltar Cultural Services (GCS), has announced the launch of the National Day Poster Competition, open to local students aged 18 and under. The competition aims to find an innovative design which will be used by GCS to promote this year’s National Day Programme of Events.

The winning poster will be edited to include the Programme of Events, thus in addition to the information below, designs must include an area which allows for the relevant text to be inserted.

• National Day 2024

• Tuesday 10th September

• Programme of Events

A panel of judges will select the winning poster which will be awarded a prize of £500.

Entry forms and rules are available on www.culture.gi/forms or at the John Mackintosh Hall reception. The closing date for receipt of entries is Friday 28th June 2024.

For any queries, please contact GCS’ Events Department via email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or on Tel. 20067236.