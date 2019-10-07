GSD To Hold Pre-Election Meeting

Written by YGTV Team on 07 October 2019 .

The GSD have said they will be holding a public meeting on Wednesday 9th October at 7:30pm at the John Mackintosh Hall to set out its ideas and programme for Government.

GSD Leader, Keith Azopardi said: “We have an exciting and confident vision for Gibraltar’s future. To improve the quality of life for all citizens, to build more rental housing and help those on low incomes. We will increase prosperity and carefully manage our public finances and the departure from the European Union. We will help the business community succeed and ensure skills training and secure employment for workers. Come and listen to what we have to say on Wednesday. The meeting is open to everyone. You do not need to be a member or even a supporter to attend. This is an opportunity to hear what we have to say ahead of your chance to vote on 17 October. This is an important time for Gibraltar and we look forward to setting out our views and making change happen with your support.”