New GSLP-Liberal Government Sworn In

Written by YGTV Team on 18 October 2019 .

The ten newly elected GSLP-Liberal candidates were sworn in as Government Ministers this morning at the Convent just three hours after the results of yesterday’s General Election were announced.

The Ministers swore allegiance to the Queen in the presence of His Excellency the Governor Ed Davis.

The Governor began his address by signalling how proud he was with how the election campaign and vote had turned out.

He said: “Gibraltar can be proud of its three parties and two independent candidates, proud of the 71% voter turnout, proud of the general election. As Governor, I’m inspired and, yes, proud too to witness the Gibraltarian electorate’s passionate commitment to exercise their hard-earned right to decide their destiny by voting in yesterday’s General election.”

He continued: “A right I now realise is proudly the very heart of the Gibraltarian identity. Gibraltar must never underestimate the value of this democratic example as our Rock sets out ambitiously, boldly and confidently in the post-Brexit world.”

The Governor thanked all 32 candidates who stepped forward to compete in the General Election.

He said: “Standing for political posts takes a level of courage, altruism and dedication that few of us possess and even fewer of us are prepared to deploy given the personal and professional stress incumbent with being a politician, particularly in a small jurisdiction like Gibraltar.”

The new Ministers are: Fabian Picardo (Chief Minister), Dr Joseph Garcia, Paul Balban, Sir Joe Bossano, Dr John Cortes, Vijay Daryanani, Albert Isola, Gilbert Licudi, Steven Linares and Samantha Sacramento.