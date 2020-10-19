GSD Call On Government To Rethink “Flawed” Line Wall Road Closure

Written by YGTV Team on 19 October 2020 .

Last Friday, Damon Bossino, posted a video on social media showing his findings of how the morning rush-hour traffic is affected along Europa Road by the Line Wall Road closure on Monday.

A statement from the GSD follows below:

The recordings were taken on Thursday 8th, Friday 9th, Monday 12th, Tuesday 13th and Wednesday 14th October between 8.40 – 8.50am.

The images show, in a very graphic way, the very obvious effect that the Monday morning closure of Line Wall at such peak times has on traffic. The closure, as would be expected, is having a ripple effect on Queensway too.

“Whilst on the days other than Monday the traffic flows quite nicely, with images on occasions of empty roads, cars were at almost a complete standstill with the tailbacks starting from the site of the old Casino on the Monday. The difference is quite stark.” said Mr Bossino.

“The footage provides irrefutable evidence of the total inaccuracy of the Ostrich-like statement made by Minister Daryanani recently that ‘there are no tailbacks’ or that if there are, they are the normal ones you would expect. Mr Daryanani need not be told by a consultant, at the expense of the public purse, that the plan is flawed – it is obvious for all to see. The sooner this is rethought the better.” said Elliott Phillips, the shadow Minister for Transport.





