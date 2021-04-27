GSD Workers Memorial Day Message 2021

Written by YGTV Team on 27 April 2021 .

A Workers Memorial Day message from the GSD follows below:

In marking Workers Memorial Day 2021 the GSD confirms its continuing commitment to safety and health at work.

Leader of the Opposition, Keith Azopardi said:

“This is a day where we mark the importance of health and safety at work and commemorate and celebrate the lives of those lost at places of work. We do so again.

Tomorrow is also the 70th anniversary of the Bedenham Explosion which caused the death of 13 people including an officer of the Dockyard Fire Service, a number of other workers and passers-by. Many people were injured. This Workers Memorial Day therefore as well as marking the loss of lives of workers in other accidents at work given the proximity to this special anniversary of the Bedenham explosion it is important to also remember that significant day in our history.

Since early 2020 we have been in the grips of a global pandemic and it is appropriate to also reflect and recognise the role and effort of our essential workers in all fields – health, care, education, police, customs, borders & coastguard, ambulance service and all other sectors- to keep our community safe and functioning as close to normality as possible during trying times that have created new public health risks in the workplace. We appreciate all their hard work and efforts.”





