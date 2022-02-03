Damon Bossino Meets With Chairman Of The All Party Gibraltar Group

Written by YGTV Team on 03 February 2022 .

The GSD’s Damon Bossino met with Sir Bob Neil MP, chairman of the All Party Gibraltar Group last week.

A statement from the GSD follows below:

Mr Bossino and Sir Bob took the opportunity to catch up since their last meeting in Gibraltar with the former Mayor Tony Lombard. They were able to exchange impressions on matters concerning Gibraltar, particularly the negotiations leading to the possible deal with the EU and also on all the political developments in the UK.



“As always it is a pleasure to chat with Sir Bob, a good and valuable friend of Gibraltar and I look forward to meeting up with him again in the not too distant future” said Damon Bossino