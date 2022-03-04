GSD Says Government Questions on Russia “Unnecessary”

Written by YGTV Team on 04 March 2022 .

The GSD has said that the Government press release denying a relationship with Putin’s regime, raising issues about “arms deals” by the TG leader and asking Opposition MPs to clarify if they have any relationships with Putin and his cronies is “as bizarre in its tone as it is wild”.

A statement ended: “GSD MPs are entirely aware of their legal and professional obligations and will abide by the same. GSD MPs do not have relationships with Putin’s regime or sanctioned individuals. Instead of raising such questions and needlessly pointing fingers at the GSD Opposition Mr Picardo should concentrate on the many domestic issues that require attention in Gibraltar.”



