Leader of the Opposition Discusses Ongoing Water Supply Issues And Tunnel Fire With Government

Written by YGTV Team on 29 July 2022 .

The GSD says that, “after closely following developments yesterday”, the Leader of the Opposition reached out to the Government to discuss the ongoing situation in relation to the fire centred at Power’s Drive Tunnel, its impact on the reverse osmosis plant and water supplies.

A statement continued: “The situation has been causing very serious concern to the GSD Opposition not just because of the perilous and challenging circumstances our fire-fighters were facing - risking life and limb – but also because of the impact the incident has had on such a basic infrastructure need that is the supply of potable water.”



Keith Azopardi said: “As the Chief Minister is away from Gibraltar on holiday I reached out to the Deputy Chief Minister to discuss the significant developments which unfolded yesterday afternoon with him so that the Opposition were fully aware of the detail of what had occurred and the action being taken. Earlier today I attended a briefing with the Deputy Chief Minister, the Minister for Civil Contingencies, Chief Fire Officer Colin Ramirez and Civil Contingencies Coordinator Ivor Lopez.



“Firefighters have been successful in dealing with the blaze in difficult conditions and deserve Gibraltar’s full recognition and gratitude for having done so. The Opposition therefore wishes to place on record its deep appreciation for the efforts of the Fire and Rescue Service, Aquagib, GibElec and all other essential services in pulling together to work around the clock to combat the fire and then deal with water supply contingencies in relation to the incident.



“The priority now has to be to restore usual and uninterrupted water supply so that all areas can have normal water supply as soon as possible and so the concerns of the elderly, the vulnerable and families with children in particular are quickly and fully addressed. This is the height of summer so the water supply problems could not have come at a worst time. People will understandably be anxious that all steps are taken by Government to ensure the restoration of normal water supplies. The Opposition makes itself available to assist in anyway it can.



“Clearly there will have to be a thorough investigation as to the causes of the fire and the authorities and RGP must be allowed time to do that. Once Gibraltar deals with the current emergency, repairs the damage to the water supply and fully restores normal supply it will be crucial to take a more reflective view and learn any lessons in respect of security issues in the immediate area of the fire or as to planning for future contingencies so as to avoid the water supply infrastructure being affected again in this way.”



