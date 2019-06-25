Minister Licudi Announces Establishment Of Gibraltar Maritime Academy

The Minister Gilbert Licudi yesterday announced the establishment of a Maritime Academy in Gibraltar which will be based at the University.

As from September 2020, the University of Gibraltar will offer four new undergraduate maritime degrees.

The announcement was made at the opening reception of Maritime Week Gibraltar, which was held today at the University.

Mr Licudi confirmed that there will be a BSc (Hons) in Maritime Science (Nautical) with deck cadetship and a BSc (Hons) in Maritime Science (Engineering) with engineer cadetship. These will lead to deck officer of the watch certification or engineer officer of the watch certification allowing entry into the maritime profession as officers.

In addition, the University will offer the BSc (Hons) degree in Maritime Science (Nautical) and the BSC (Hons) in Maritime Science (Engineering) entirely online so that these can be undertaken through distance learning. This will be of particular interest to those already working at sea who wish to gain an undergraduate degree whilst continuing to work. Depending on qualifications and experience, current officers may be eligible for credit towards some of the degree modules through Recognition of Prior Learning.

Mr Licudi said that all degrees will be aligned to the UK’s Merchant Navy Training Board (MNTB) and Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) standards.

At the opening reception of Maritime Week, Minister Licudi said: "Training of seafarers is, of course, an area which is absolutely fundamental to the shipping and maritime industries. There is a great deal that Gibraltar can offer in terms of training and qualifications. And it is quite fitting that I should mention training in this setting – the University of Gibraltar. We inaugurated the University around three and a half years ago as an institution for research, for learning and for professional development. The student accommodation, which has just been completed, allows the University to welcome greater numbers of international students to Gibraltar. We have the institution, we have the accommodation, we have a thriving maritime industry and we have a Gibraltar Maritime Administration working with the MCA. It is the perfect combination for the provision of maritime training.

"I am therefore delighted to announce today the establishment of a Gibraltar Maritime Academy which will be based at the University. The Academy, through the University, will provide as from September 2020 a full academic and professional training package developed and delivered to the highest accredited standards in the industry. It will provide the opportunity, on completion, to start a career as an officer in the merchant navy, on a research ship, a cruise ship or a superyacht. The University will offer four new undergraduate maritime degrees as from next year. For those aiming to become professional seafarers, there will be a BSc (Hons) in Maritime Science (Nautical) with deck cadetship and a BSc (Hons) in Maritime Science (Engineering) with engineer cadetship. These will lead to deck officer of the watch certification or engineer officer of the watch certification.

"For those already working at sea who wish to gain an undergraduate degree whilst continuing to work, the University will offer the BSc (Hons) degree in Maritime Science (Nautical) and the BSC (Hons) in Maritime Science (Engineering) entirely online so that these can be undertaken through distance learning. Importantly, and depending on qualifications and experience, current officers may be eligible for credit towards some of the degree modules through Recognition of Prior Learning. All degrees will be aligned to the UK’s Merchant Navy Training Board (MNTB) and Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) standards. Work is already being carried out on these programmes. In this regard, I want to thank the University’s Vice-Chancellor Catherine Bachleda and her team, the Captain of the Port, Manuel Tirado, the Maritime Administrator, David Graham, Aaron Lopez of the GMA and Chris Riddell, Director of Strategic Planning, Projects and Business Development at my Ministry. We are truly excited by the prospect of putting Gibraltar firmly on the map as a provider of world class maritime training."





