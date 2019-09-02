Monsignor Mark Miles Appointed To Permanent Observer Of The Holy See To The Organization Of American States

Written by YGTV Team on 02 September 2019 .

Monsignor Mark Miles has been appointed as Permanent Observer of the Holy See to the Organization of American States by Pope Francis.

The aim of this Organization is to build an order of peace and justice on the American continent, promote solidarity, development and cooperation among the States of the region, support democracy and protect human rights.

The Bishop of Gibraltar, Monsignor Carmel Zammit said: “We congratulate Mgr Miles on such a prestigious appointment. All the priests and faithful of the Diocese join me in praying for Mgr Mark, commending him and his new ministry to the intercession of Our Lady of Europe.”

Monsignor Mark Miles said: “It’s an honour to have been asked to represent the Holy See as Permanent Observer to the Organization of American States and I thank the Holy Father for the trust placed in me. I look forward to taking on this challenge at the service of the Church in the family of nations in the Americas and I ask the prayers of all in my home diocese of Gibraltar.”