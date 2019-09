Piece Of Cake Win National Day Window Competition

Written by YGTV Team on 03 September 2019 .

The Self Determination for Gibraltar Group are delighted to announce the winners of this year’s Shop Window Competition.

These are as follows:

1st Prize – Piece of Cake, 17 Turnbull’s Lane

2nd Prize – Kubchands, 55-57 Main Street

3rd Prize – DitzyB Arts & Crafts Supplies, Unit F17 First Floor ICC

The 2019 National Celebrations Shop Window Competition is organised by the SDGG in collaboration with the Gibraltar Cultural Services.