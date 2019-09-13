Gibraltar Represented At Seatrade Europe

Written by YGTV Team on 13 September 2019 .

Gibraltar participated at the Seatrade Europe Cruise and River Cruise convention in Hamburg, Germany from 11th to 13th September.

The event brought together representatives from all sectors of the cruise industry and Gibraltar was represented on the MedCruise stand during the event by Nicky Guerrero, Chief Executive of the Gibraltar Tourist Board who is also Director for Partnerships and Events for MedCruise.

The 129th Meeting of the Board of Directors of MedCruise was held on 10th September. Mr Guerrero was also a part of the panel of judges for the Seatrade Cruise Awards.

The Gibraltar brand featured heavily at the event with all delegate bags carrying the Gibraltar Tourist Board and Gibraltar Port Authority logos.

Gilbert Licudi, Minister for Tourism and the Port, said, “The industry-leading Seatrade events allow us to support our proactive and constant contact with representatives from the cruise industry and in particular the cruise lines. Our membership of MedCruise and our place on the Board of Directors further enhances our efforts and raises Gibraltar’s profile in this competitive and change- able industry.”