Gibraltar Port Authority Attends 39th Argus Fuel Oil Summit

Written by YGTV Team on 05 November 2019 .

John Ghio, Deputy Captain of the Port, recently spoke at the 39th Argus Fuel Oil Summit held in Miami.

A statement follows below:

The event offered the opportunity for over 150 participants to engage with key market professionals across the fuel oil, bunker fuel and VGO industries in this part of the world. Industry experts were also able to discuss about what the first year of IMO2020 compliance might look like.

John gave a short presentation on Bunkering in Gibraltar and touched on the regulatory framework in place, the evolution of the Port’s Bunkering Code of Practice and the implementation of the IMO 2020 Sulphur Cap and also LNG Bunkering.

Manuel Tirado, CEO and Captain of the Port was delighted that John had been invited to speak at this particular event which, once again, demonstrated the importance of Gibraltar within the global bunkering community.

Minister for the Port, the Hon Gilbert Licudi QC MP added that events such as these offered Gibraltar a perfect platform to showcase its many marine services and was also a valuable tool in continuing to promote Gibraltar Plc.