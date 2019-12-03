Recommendations For Mayor’s Awards

Written by YGTV Team on 03 December 2019 .

His Worship the Mayor, Mr John Gonçalves, invites members of the public to submit recommendations for the Mayor’s Awards.

The Awards Scheme, which up till 2012 only recognised persons who saved a life or participated in any such rescue operation or act of bravery, was widened to encompass persons or groups who have served Gibraltar in exceptional or voluntary service over a prolonged period of time.

Those wishing to nominate either an individual or a Charity/Society may do so by submitting a nomination form, these can be found on the Mayor’s Website, http://www.mayor.gi/. Alternatively, forms may be collected from the City Hall. These are to be completed and returned to City Hall or may be submitted via email to the following address: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

For further information please contact the PA to the Mayor on mobile 56883000 or via the email address quoted above.