Sephardi Chief Rabbi Of Israel Visits Gibraltar

Written by YGTV Team on 23 January 2020 .

The Sephardi Chief Rabbi of Israel, Rabbi Yitzchak Yosef, has been visiting the Gibraltar Jewish Community in the last few of days.

His visit coincides with the completion of a seven and a half year learning cycle of the Talmud, which has been completed by a number of members of the Community. Similar events have taken place in London, New York, Jerusalem and many other parts of the world.

He has visited Community institutions and paid courtesy calls on the acting Governor and the Chief Minister.

His visit culminated with a Community celebration dinner held at the Europa Special Olympics Hall, attended by large members of the local Jewish Community and Jewish communities of the surrounding area.

The Chief Rabbi left Gibraltar today.