New Campaign For Gibraltar Tourist Board – Time To Be Enlightened

Written by YGTV Team on 24 January 2020 .

The Gibraltar Tourist Board has released its new generic consumer and trade advertising campaign themed ‘Gibraltar - Time to be enlightened’.

A statement follows below:

The slogan forms part of a new identifying campaign logo, which evolves the previous cultural themes explored by the highly successful ‘Year of Culture’ campaign.

The new identifying logo features the distinctive Rock with wording inside capturing Gibraltar’s unique selling points and is displayed in red, white and blue colours.

The promotional campaign is launched as the United Kingdom and Gibraltar prepare to leave the European Union and defines Gibraltar’s own unique individual character alongside its strong British ties.

The campaign will feature on TV, radio, mobile, on and offline print media and social media channels, principally targeting audiences across the United Kingdom.

Despite a fluctuating marketplace in the UK which mirrors the political backdrop of Brexit, the Tourist Board has continued to forge strong bonds with its industry trade partners. In December, multi-award winning online tour operator Fleetway Travel announced Gibraltar as its winning Tourist Board partner in its 2019 Partner Awards.

Established over 40 years ago, the company today sells solely online, operating from booking centres in London and Sheffield. Fleetway Travel specialises in holidays and packaged event- led programmes to the Mediterranean, Caribbean, USA, Far East, Middle East, and the Indian Ocean.

Minister for Tourism, Vijay Daryanani, said: “This new campaign will continue to build on the successful Year of Culture theme by highlighting Gibraltar’s strengths as a destination to our main source market in the UK. In these challenging times, our tourism industry continues to grow and companies such as Fleetway Travel have recognised the proactive approach of the Gibraltar Tourist Board and the Government’s commitment to tourism. The campaign will also feature in Scotland, celebrating our new air services to Edinburgh by EasyJet that will start this Spring.”





