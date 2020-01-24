Chief Minister To Implement ‘Jack’s Law’

Following the UK’s announcement of the Parental Bereavement Leave and Pay Regulations, Baby STEPPS have said the Chief Minister has confirmed this will be implemented immediately.

A statement from BabySTEPPS follows below:

The UK announced the Parental Bereavement Leave and Pay Regulations, referred to as ‘Jack’s Law’ in memory of Jack Herd, whose mother has campaigned for these changes after the toddler died 10 years ago.

The UK law will entitle all parents who lose a baby after 24 weeks of pregnancy, or whose child dies before their 18th birthday, to up to 2 weeks of paid bereavement leave, irrespective of their right to maternity/paternity leave, sick leave, or the length of time they have worked for their employer. The leave can be taken in 2 separate blocks within a year of bereavement e.g. should parents wish to take time off around the anniversary of their child’s death.

The Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, has confirmed to BabySTEPPs that the law will come into effect immediately in Gibraltar, a step that has been welcomed in light of the difficulties that grieving parents often face with regard to pressure to return to work. This recognition is vital in protecting parents’ need for time and space to process their loss, and in relation to stillbirth, ensures that partners’ needs are also acknowledged. While we hope that few parents will be in the position to need it, we know that for those who will, this will make a difference at what is a devastating time.

BabySTEPPs would like to thank the Chief Minister for his quick implementation of this new law and hope that we can continue to work to develop support for parents going through the devastating loss of a child. We would like to see similar provision made for losses at any stage of pregnancy, given recent evidence that reiterates the trauma of miscarriage and significant impact on mental health, including suicidality. Nonetheless, this represents an important step in the right direction.





