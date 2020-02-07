Regiment Fires Gun Salute To Mark Accession To The Throne

Written by YGTV Team on 07 February 2020 .

Yesterday, a Royal Gun Salute was fired by the Royal Gibraltar Regiment (RG) to mark the Accession to the Throne of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

On this occasion the Inspecting Officer was Major (Retd) Charles Armstrong ED JP, a former Battery Commander of Thomson’s Battery. Major Armstrong relinquished command of B Company in 1990 and retired from the Regiment in 1992. The Battery was commanded by Major Charles Bonfante of B Company, RG.

The Inspecting Officer was hosted by the Regiment's Commanding Officer Lieutenant Colonel Simon Dyson and the Regimental Sergeant Major WO1 (RSM) Patrick Canepa, with the Officers and Warrant Officers of the Regiment joining at Grand Battery House to mark the occasion with a curry lunch.