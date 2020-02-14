Freedom of speech vs privacy: Julian Santos To Deliver Special Lecture

Written by YGTV Team on 14 February 2020 .

London-based lawyer Julian Santos will be delivering a special lecture at the University of Gibraltar on Wednesday 19th February.

A statement from the University of Gibraltar follows below:

In a world of constant and instant communication through traditional, online and social media, publication torts are becoming increasingly important. The law is quickly developing to police the ongoing tension between two fundamental human rights: (1) the right to freedom of speech and (2) the right to respect for one's private life and reputation.

Gibraltarian lawyer Julian Santos, who works at 5RB media law chambers in London, advises claimants and defendants on defamation, privacy, data protection, harassment and breach of confidence issues. Speaking of the lecture, Julian said: “This lecture will introduce the basic principles of the two main torts of privacy and defamation, using examples from my experiences representing clients in cases in the English and Welsh High Court and Court of Appeal.”

Julian is junior counsel for the claimants in the ongoing News Group and Mirror newspapers phone-hacking litigation. He also regularly advises professional sportspersons (including professional footballers, boxers, cricketers and rugby players), musicians, actors and other individuals in relation to publication issues.