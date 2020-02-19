GFSB And WIB To Hold International Women's Day Conference

Written by YGTV Team on 19 February 2020 .

The Gibraltar Federation of Small Businesses and Women In Business will be hosting their 1st International Women’s Day Conference on 5th March.

A statement follows below:

There is now less than three weeks to go before the GFSB WIB host their 1st International Women’s Day Conference on 5th March 2020, in support of this year’s international theme #EachforEqual – An equal world is an enabled world.

GFSB Board Member Janet Brear said “We are pleased to announce that the Conference now commences on Thursday, 4th March 2020 at 18.00 with a Welcome Reception hosted by Hassans on its rooftop terrace” The Conference entitled “Harness Your Power – The Journey is Yours!” will be held in the Aurora Ballroom at the Sunborn Hotel the following day from 08.30 – 1700 followed by a drink’s reception hosted by the Department of Equality.

Gibraltar companies, Playtech, Hassans, EY and Ince have signed on as sponsors, showing their support for GFSB WIB as well as propelling this year’s campaign agenda forward. International and local leaders will take the stage, including Minister of Equality Samantha Sacramento, Playtech Glob- al Head of Human Resources Karen Zammit, CEO of Bassadone Motors, Diane Vallejo, and MD of Ince, Peter Pink-Howitt, amongst others.

GBC will be filming and airing one of the conference panels focused on women and financial empowerment - “It’s All About The Money,” which will air that same evening on Viewpoint with Jonathan Scott.

“The conference is lining up to be quite an event - I hope the Gibraltar community finds value in it and that the attendees leave energized and empowered” said co-organiser, Dineen García of Diversity Global Consulting, LLC.

The event aims to provide local businesses and individuals with ideas and action points to help them move forward in a positive manner into a more equal and equitable future for all.

Corporate sponsorship is available and tickets can be purchased via www.buytickets.gi. For more information please visit www.gfsb.gi.