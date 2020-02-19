Government Hosts A Reception For Gibraltarian Professionals Working In London

Last Wednesday Minister Albert Isola hosted a reception for Gibraltarians working in London in the financial and professional services sectors.

A statement from the Government follows below:

Some forty individuals attended the networking event representing sectors including accounting, insurance, asset management, banking and law.

Vijay Daryanani, Minister for Commerce and Tourism who was in London on business related to his Ministry also took the opportunity to attend and network with guests.

Minister Isola addressed the guests covering themes including the latest state of play on financial services in Gibraltar, our guaranteed reciprocal single market access with the United Kingdom after the end of the transition period, the added benefit of the new Double Taxation Agreement with the UK cementing the importance of our biggest market, how keen he was for attendees to become ambassadors for Gibraltar within their firms and sectors more generally; this is very much a part of the next phase of the “Think Business Think Gibraltar” campaign.

Minister Isola said: "the universe of Gibraltarians working in London in cutting edge financial and professional services is extremely impressive and is definitely one that can be used to great effect both in new business development for the Rock as well as providing a professional network in Lon- don. I am thrilled at the positive feedback we have had from individuals that attended and we will pursue this strategy moving forward."

Accompanying Minister Isola at the event was CEO of Gibraltar Finance James Tipping as well as senior executives Paul Astengo, Michael Ashton and Tim Haynes who specialise in distributed ledger technology, insurance and pensions and investment services and private clients respectively.